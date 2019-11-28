‘Nawaz Sharif unwilling to fly to US for treatment’

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz says his father is not willing to fly to the United States (US) for medical treatment, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists here, he said the former premier couldn’t undergo a PET scan because of his unstable health condition.

Hussain Nawaz said the PML-N supreme leader has been at a London hospital for about four hours but his important tests couldn’t be conducted due to his deteriorating health.

He said the family has been insisting on taking the ex-premier to the US for treatment but he is not ready to go there. Besides, he added, Nawaz Sharif doesn’t want to be admitted to hospital.

The ex-PM’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan earlier today tweeted: “Former PM #NawazSharif is undergoing a PET/CT FDG Scan at London Bridge Hospital under care of Haematology/Haemoncology at Guy’s Cancer Centre, Guy’s & St Thomas’ Hospital, King’s College London.”

“It’s one of the key investigations to establish cause of severe Thrombocytopenia,” he added.

