LAHORE: Yousuf Abbas, nephew of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday released from Lahore’s Camp Jail, citing sources ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Lahore High Court had approved bail plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif nephew Yousuf Abbas Sharif and had directed the petitioner to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each for securing his release on bail.

Accountability Court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad issued release order of Nawaz Sharif nephew after two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each were deposited in the court.

Earlier on February 06, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last year on June 11.

