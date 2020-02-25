Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nawaz Sharif’s nephew Yousuf Abbas released from jail

Nawaz Sharif Nephew

LAHORE: Yousuf Abbas, nephew of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Tuesday released from Lahore’s Camp Jail, citing sources ARY News reported.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Yousuf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Lahore High Court had approved bail plea of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif nephew Yousuf Abbas Sharif and had directed the petitioner to submit two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each for securing his release on bail.

Accountability Court judge Chaudhry Ameer Mohammad issued release order of Nawaz Sharif nephew after two surety bonds worth Rs 10 million each were deposited in the court.

Earlier on February 06, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz last year on June 11.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Balochistan to boost screening on Iran border with more staff

Pakistan

Sindh govt plans to rebuild Niaz Stadium Hyderabad for upcoming PSL matches  

Pakistan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi granted bail in LNG case

Pakistan

PPP seeks submission of FIA report on wheat, sugar crises in Parliament


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close