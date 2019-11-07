Nawaz’s condition critical as platelet count drops again

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is in critical condition as his platelet count dropped for the umpteenth time on Thursday, ARY News reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyam Aurangzeb said the former premier’s platelets dropped once again today due to which his condition remains critical. She said the panel of doctors treating the PML-N supremo is unable to figure out the reason for a sudden drop in his platelets.

An emergency meeting of the medical board is underway at the Sharif Medical City to discuss a future course of Sharif’s treatment.

Ms Aurangzeb further said every available medical facility is being put to use to cure the ailing former primer.

Sharif had reached his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday where a specialised intensive care unit (ICU) was set up for his treatment.

The former premier along with his daughter left Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where they had been admitted since October 23 and 24, respectively.

The head of the medical board, Prof. Mehmood Ayaz had said Sharif’s health has improved and thus, discharged from the hospital.

His all medical reports and a discharge slip have been provided to him, the doctor added.

Ms Aurangzeb in a statement said that a special medical unit has been set up at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence and he will be treated at home.

“An intensive care unit (ICU) has been set up under the supervision of Dr Adnan (his personal doctor),” she said.

