Nawaz requests Supreme Court to review judge video scandal verdict

ISLAMABAD: Incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking review of its Aug 23 verdict in a case pertaining to the judge video scandal.

Citing former accountability judge Arshad Malik and others as respondents, the PML-N supremo moved the petition through his lawyer.

He stated in his petition that the apex court’s Aug 23 verdict affected his right. He requested the top court to review its ruling to fulfill legal requirements and afford him an opportunity of a fairing hearing.

Headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, a bench had handed down the verdict on Aug 23, pointing out a number of aspects of the matter which, it said, warranted careful scrutiny by a relevant forum or a court of law.

Addressing a press conference alongside top PML-N leadership on July 6, Maryam Nawaz had shown reporters a video in which accountability court judge Arshad Malik was heard saying that there was “no proof of corruption against the deposed premier” in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Arshad Malik, who sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to jail, had denied Maryam Nawaz’s allegations that the judge was blackmailed into convicting Nawaz without any evidence.

Comments

comments