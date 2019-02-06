Nawaz to be granted bail in February, claims Manzoor

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Chaudhry Manzoor has claimed that “one of his friends” told him that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be granted bail in the following month, ARY News reported.

Chaudhry Manzoor said before Nawaz’s shifting to hospital, his friend had told him that he would be shifted to hospital.

“He said rest of the things will also be settled,” he added.

The PPP leader also claimed that doctors from the medical board of the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) relayed that the former PM genuinely had medical issues.

They said neither Nawaz wanted to be treated anymore by them nor they wanted to treat him, he said.

Manzoor said if you connect the dots of different scenarios you will find out that the bail was going to happen. One of the signs was early hearing from February 14 to 6, he maintained.

The PPP leader also said if things went according to his information then fine, otherwise he would have been misinformed.

The deposed premier Sharif on January 22 telephoned his lawyer and discussed a possibility to seek bail on medical grounds after his health was reportedly deteriorated in incarceration.

According to sources, Sharif will file a plea, through his lawyer, seeking bail on medical grounds.

The former PM has already filed a petition against his jail term as well as suspension of conviction in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

