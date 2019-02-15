Nawaz ‘unhappy’ with services available in Jinnah Hospital’s VVIP block

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed his discomfort over facilities being provided in the VVIP block of Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported.

Sharif was moved to Jinnah Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail owing to his illness, earlier in the day.

Foolproof security measures were taken to ensure Nawaz’s safe stay in the hospital, beside setup of a private room.

However, all efforts of the hospital’s administration failed to pleased Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, as he complained of facilities yet again.

“Both rooms were not upto the mark in terms of medical facilities,” Nawaz Sharif said citing sources.

Following the refusal, he was shifted back to the surgery ward of the hospital again.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the former prime minister had also complained about lack of services at the Services hospital.

Later, the Punjab government had decided to shift him to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), but the PML-N leader had refused to be shifted over them and insisted to be taken back to jail.

The former premier was shifted to Services Hospital on February 3 and underwent medical tests to ascertain his health condition. The official said the tests had detected a stone in Sharif’s left kidney.

Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan had also demanded the treatment of his patient as per the recommendations of the medical board report.

