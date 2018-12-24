Nawaz, Zardari exposed today: Fawad Chaudhry  

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have exposed today, ARY News Reported.

Addressing a joint press conference accompanied by Adviser to the PM Shahzad Akbar in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif was awarded seven years imprisonment and $25million fine after a prolonged, fair and transparent judicial process in Al-Azizia reference case.

The minister maintained that Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in Flagship Investment case on technical basis. He said that Panama leaks issue was unearthed in April 2016 and then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name was included in the papers.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Imran Khan carried out a prolonged political struggle to bring the Panama culprits to justice.

The minister said that the looted money had been laundering abroad through the accounts of Al-Azizia mills. He said that Nawaz Sharif and his children could not prove the money trail at any forum and added that fake companies were established to laundered the looted money abroad.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court on Monday sentenced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to seven years in prison in Al-Azizia reference case.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Arshad Malik announced the verdict in the two references namely Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment today and sentenced the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million as fine.

