Nawaz, Zardari running corruption networks in Punjab, Sindh: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Asif Ali Zardari were running corruption networks in Punjab and Sindh respectively.

Addressing a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said that PPP and PML-N signed the charter of democracy to conceal the corruption of each other. He said the political carriers of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have ended

The information minister said that PTI does not believe in the policy of controlling institutions and added the government did not interfere in the findings of the JIT on fake accounts.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the tax payers’ money in Sindh had been spending in London and Dubai and added that the JIT report exposed mega corruption scams against the PPP leadership. He said the budget allocated for hospitals and health sector went to Zardari’s account in Sindh.

Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI stopped the politics of reconciliation from the country in 2018 and strengthened the institutions.

