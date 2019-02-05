Nawaz’s medical reports forwarded to Interior Ministry: sources

ISLAMABAD: The reports of Nawaz Sharif’s medical tests have been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior to determine whether the former prime minister should be moved to hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said the reports contained medical history of Sharif, however the latest test results reveal little blockages in his arteries and he is also suffering from blood pressure, diabetic and kidney problems.

It is learnt that Nawaz Sharif had been facing cardiac issue for a long time. The medical board has also recommended shifting Nawaz to the hospital, sources said.

Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital, Lahore from Kot Lakhpat Jail on Feb 2 amid tight security. He was hospitalised on recommendation of a special medical board constituted by the Punjab government to examine his health condition.

The medical board had sent the report to the provincial home ministry, urging the Punjab government to shift the ousted PM to a hospital. Sharif has reportedly developed cardiac complications.

The board, which was formed on January 25 by the Punjab government, comprises cardiac experts from Armed Forces Institute of Cardiology (AFIC), Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC).

According to reports, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan had also briefed the board about the medical history related to his heart ailment. Sharif’s family also urged that he should be shifted to a hospital as the PML-N supremo was not getting proper medical facilities in the prison.

