‘Nawaz’s US trip cost $460,000, PM Imran’s just $50,000’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s last visit to Washington cost the national kitty $460,000. In comparison, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s US trip will be costing just $50,000.

This was stated by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque in a tweet today.

“Whereas the last trip to Washington by the then PM Nawaz Sharif cost the government 460,000 dollars, the current trip by PM Imran Khan is costing only 50,000 dollars. This is part of the austerity drive by the government which aims at cutting down all unnecessary expenditure,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said PM Imran Khan will be meeting in Washington with the World Bank’s president, the IMF managing director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Speaker of The House Nancy Pelosi and a number of groups representing Pakistani IT Entrepreneurs.

PM Khan departed on a commercial flight early Saturday on a three-day official visit to the United States.

Since assuming office, this is the first visit of PM Khan to the US on the invitation of President Donald J. Trump.

