Nayyar Bukhari complains code of conduct breach in letter to CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party in a letter to the chief election commissioner has complained violation of the election code of conduct against the prime minister, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Secretary General PPP, Nayyar Bukhari in his letter to the CEC said that the prime minister has announced allocation of development funds to the assembly members, which is breach of the election code of conduct.

Nayyar Bukhari has invited attention of the election commission chief towards the violate made by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“PTI’s women legislators are saying that the prime minister has allocated to them 500 million rupees for development fund in their constituencies,” PPP central official said.

Bukhari has demanded of the election commission to act against the violation of the election code of conduct.

The lawmakers at the Parliament House and three provincial assemblies casting their votes through secret ballot for Senate elections to elect 37 seats.

The members of the National Assembly voting for electing two senate members from Islamabad, while the legislatures of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan will elect 12 senators each and the Sindh Assembly will send 11 senators to the upper house of the parliament.

It is to be mentioned here that 11 senators have already returned uncontested from Punjab.

Comments

comments