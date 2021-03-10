Nayyar Bukhari’s son, two others injured in Islamabad firing

ISLAMABAD: At least three people including the son of PPP leader and Senator Nayyar Hussain Bukhari got injured in a firing incident in Islamabad during a jirga, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the firing incident was reported at a house in sector E-7 of Islamabad during a jirga, resulting in injuries to three people.

“Jarar Bokhari, son of Nayyar Hussain Bukhari sustained injuries along with two others in the incident,” the police confirmed as they shifted the injuries to the Poly Clinic Hospital for medical treatment.

It is pertinent to mention here that the jirga is a consultative meeting of the elders of an area and is declared illegal under the Constitution of Pakistan and apex court ruling.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

