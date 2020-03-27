Coronavirus pandemic: NCC decides to lift ban on goods transport

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired the third meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad to review the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, all the chief ministers and federal leaders participated in the meeting via video link.

The NCC meeting discussed the condition of the communication process in the country due to lockdown, while attendees also informed meeting about the steps taken by the government in curbing the virus.

Sources said the meeting decided to lift a ban on goods transport across the country in order to maintain a supply of daily use commodities.

“There should be no shortage of daily use commodities in the country due to lockdown. The shortage of food items can create panic in the country,” said PM Khan during the meeting.

He said the incumbent was taking measures in the fight against novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, Asad Umar, while addressing a press conference after the second NCC meeting in Islamabad, said that PM Imran Khan is going to make major announcements regarding the economic aid package within a few days.

The minister said many important decisions had made during the March 13’s meeting of National Security Council (NSC) to adopt a comprehensive strategy to contain coronavirus pandemic. The council had also constituted a National Coordination Committee (NCC) which will be chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The government is taking further steps to curb the spread of COVID-19 and it a national duty to contain the pandemic. Pakistan adopted all necessary measures by screening and testing nationals. We are also providing all protective equipment to the medical staff.”

“All decisions are being made on basis of statistics in order to maintain accuracy. We have gradually increase restrictions despite being aware of its negative impacts. It was discussed in the NCC’s session today whether the restrictions would increase issues,” said Umar.

