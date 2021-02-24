ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the downward trend in virus infections, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed 50 percent of crowds to attend the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 matches scheduled to be played in Karachi and Lahore.

The NCOC had earlier allowed 20pc crowds to attend PSL 6 matches.

The decision means around 17,000 ticketed spectators would be allowed access inside the National Stadium per match day, while around 13,500 will be able to attend each match day at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Read more: Karachi Kings thrash Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets in PSL 6 opener

The NCOC would monitor the situation before a decision to allow a full crowd for the three playoffs and the final in Lahore, reads the statement issued by the forum.

NCOC Decision Spectators attendance in PSL Pool matches be increased to 50 % instead of presently allowed 20%. Whereas, full attendance will be allowed for play-offs with stringent COVID SOPs.👏👏👏🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 — Ammad Yousaf (@AmmadYousaf) February 24, 2021

It must be noted that last month, PCB requested NCOC to allow a limited crowd in the upcoming edition of Pakistan’s biggest tournament.

Read more: Karachi Kings thrash Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets in PSL 6 opener

PSL 6 kicked off at National Stadium on February 20. Karachi will host 20 matches where Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 14 matches including the knock-out stage and the final on March 22.

Comments

comments