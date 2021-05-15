NCOC announces resumption of transport from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday decided to restore the inter-city and intra-city transport from May 16, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the NCOC, chaired by Federal Minister Asad Umar, today decided resumption of the inter-city and intra-city transport in country from Sunday (tomorrow).

The condition of 50 percent passengers of the total capacity of the vehicle, will remain enforced, the NCOC decided.

All shops and markets will remain open upto 8:00 PM in the evening from May 17, the NCOC session decided.

The NCOC also decided to keep the condition of 50 pct employees in offices in force.

Pakistan’s umbrella body to tackle the COVID-19 emergency, expressed its satisfaction over implementation of the SOPs in the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government also announced restoration of all transport from May 16 today.

The markets and business activities in the province will remain open in the province till 8:00 PM, said an announcement of the provincial home department.

The government offices will reopen from May 17 under the standard operating procedures (SOPs), according to the government statement.

Hotels and restaurants will only allowed take-away service, the home department stated.

Petrol pumps, medical stores, milk shops, hospitals and clinics will remain open, the province announced.

Earlier, all provincial governments had announced a lockdown from May 8 to 16.

