NCOC gives approval to resume domestic flights: aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: The aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Wednesday that it has been decided in the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to resume domestic flight operations, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that NCOC gave the approval to restore domestic flights, however, the final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan in tomorrow’s (Thursday) meeting of National Coordination Committee (NCC).

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) will be held in Islamabad on Thursday (today) to take a final decision on easing lockdown restrictions in the country.

Read: NCOC rejects railways’ proposal to resume train service

Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC).

The meeting would be attended by chief ministers of all the provinces where a consensus would be developed on easing coronavirus lockdown country-wide. The federal cabinet has already decided to further ease lockdown restrictions during Tuesday’s meeting.

Comments

comments