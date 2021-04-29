Web Analytics
NCOC recommends ban on inbound flights from May 5 to curb coronavirus risk

and
NCOC inbound flights ban

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday recommended a ban on inbound flights to Pakistan from May 5 to May 20 amid the country’s worsening coronavirus situation.

The NCOC meeting headed by Asad Umar on Thursday reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and restrictions on international flights.

Detailed instructions regarding the reduction in air travel would be provided by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), a press statement announced.

The forum also decided to review the measure on May 18.

Furthermore, the NCOC meeting also gave its nod to begin vaccination for the age group 40-49 the country from May 03.

Read More: Stay home, stay safe: NCOC announces six-day Eid holidays amid COVID surge

Other than this, the NCOC gave a nod to importing oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The country would import 6,000 metric tons of oxygen and 5,000 cylinders.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

The NCOC announced Eid holidays in the country from 10-15 May with tourism spots, public parks, and small bazars to remain close on the occasion.

