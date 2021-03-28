ISLAMABAD: Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) banned on Sunday both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

However, weddings, including both indoor and outdoor, will be banned from 5th April onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

The NCOC said these decisions will be implemented in districts and cities with 8% positivity percentage (three days rolling average). It will provide “updated hotspot maps” to the provinces for the enforcement of expanded lockdowns with effect from March 29.

Separately, Asad Umar tweeted: “Held ncoc meeting today with provincial chief secretaries & reviewed the situation. Based on continuing increase in disease spread & fast pace at which hospital fill up is taking place, particularly critical covid patients, decided to further tighten restrictions.”

“Chief secretaries have been advised to ensure strict compliance of the sop’s. Would request everyone to cooperate with the administration as they are enforcing these sop’s for safeguarding u.”

