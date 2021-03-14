COVID-19: NCOC hints at complete lockdown in KP, Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday hinted at imposing a complete lockdown in the provinces, ARY News reported.

Expressing concerns over the rising number of coronavirus-related deaths and fresh cases in KP and Punjab, the NCOC urged the masses to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to stem the spread of the virus. Coronavirus situation rapidly worsening in the provinces, warned the NCOC.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration sealed three sectors after surge in COVID-19 cases. Sources said that Islamabad’s sectors F-11 (1), I-8 (4), and I-10 (2) have been sealed. However, the National Assembly Secretariat will remain closed till 16th of March.

Several localities in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Gujranwala and Faisalabad have been placed under smart lockdown, the sources said, adding that a complete lockdown has been imposed in Punjab’s Chichawatni.

Read More: Asad Umar hints at imposing another lockdown in parts of country amid third Covid wave

Earlier on March 13, Federal Minister for Planning and Development and National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar had said that government may have to opt for another lockdown in parts of the country if there was a continued increase in coronavirus cases.

Asad Umar had haired a meeting of NCOC to discuss the latest Covid situation in the country and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

Comments

comments