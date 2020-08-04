NCOC consults provinces over reopening of closed sectors: Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the National Command Operation Center (NCOC) has started consultations with provinces on review and possible re-opening of different sectors, ARY News reported.

The minister in a post on Twitter, said that consultations have been underway over reopening of tourism sector, restaurants, marriage halls and parks etc under proper standard operation procedures (SOPs).

The working hours of the markets and industries will also be revisited, he said.

“We have collected the proposals from provinces and asked them to finalise SOPs and enforcement methods,” the minister stated.

The proposals will now be taken to the NCC headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to take final decisions in this regard within a few days, he added in his statement.

