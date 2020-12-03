NCOC approves COVID-19 vaccine administration plan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The health ministry has finalised a comprehensive strategy for administering of the expected COVID-19 vaccine across the country, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has approved the ‘Vaccine Administration Plan’, the comprehensive strategy prepared by the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the health ministry.

The responsibility for storage and transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine to the administration sites was given to the dedicated team of EPI, whereas, it will also train administration staff besides ascertaining their proficiency level before deputation, according to the letter obtained by ARY News.

Special security arrangements will be made for the safe transportation of coronavirus vaccine, it stated.

The relevant authorities will devise a security standard operating procedures (SOPs) for vaccine transportation with the consultation of EPI personnel, whereas, local police and other law enforcement agencies will also be taken on board for timely preparation and information.

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will prepare a management system for EPI for mobilisation, vaccination and subsequent maintenance of records of the immunisation plan.

A mobile app will be developed as well to updated and secure the immunisation records to the central database of NADRA.

Before the implementation of COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Immunisation Plan’, the government will unveil a ‘clear, effective communication strategy’ prepared by the health ministry.

Earlier, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved funds to purchase the Covid-19 vaccine.

The cabinet meeting had approved $150mn to procure an anti-Covid vaccine. The health workers and people above 60 years of age will get the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the first stage.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in the federal cabinet meeting regarding the anti-Covid vaccines, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the cabinet has approved funds for the advance purchases of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Frontline workers will be given first doses of coronavirus vaccine in the first stage,” said SAPM Faisal, adding that elderly people will be vaccinated in the second stage while the common public will receive the first dose of vaccine in the third stage whenever it becomes available.

The government hopes to procure Covid-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan told the media.

He further said that govt the cabinet meeting has approved a major reduction in prices of Remdesivir injection used to treat COVID-19 patients. “Govt has fixed price up to Rs5000 for a Remdesivir injection” he added. Earlier, the federal cabinet had fixed its price up to Rs10,873 on June 16.

