NCOC decides closure of trade activities, markets and tourism

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has decided to close all kind of trade activities, shops, markets and tourism due to the rise in coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A session was held under the chair of Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan today.

It has been decided to close all trade activities and shops from May 8 to May 16, whereas, a complete ban will also be imposed on tourism. However, the restrictions will not be applied to food services, grocery, petrol pumps, bakeries, medical stores and other shops of essential commodities.

Moreover, monitoring teams will be formed on the federal and provincial levels for the implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.

Regarding tourism, the centre has decided to impose a complete ban on tourism from May 8 to May 16. Picnic spots, tourist resorts, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will also be closed including the hotels and restaurants located in the surroundings of picnic places.

All routes to the tourist spots will be closed including northern areas, seaview and other coastal areas, according to NCOC.

Comments

comments