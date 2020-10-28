NCOC makes mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has made it mandatory to wear face masks in crowded places and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The NCOC made it mandatory for the nationals to wear face masks while coming out of their homes, especially in public places including local markets, shopping malls, transport and restaurants.

The directives were issued a session chaired by the head of NCOC Asad Umar which was attended by interior minister Ijaz Shah, secretary health Amir Ashraf Khawaja, National Institute of Health (NIH) head Major General Aamer Ikram, chief executive officer of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), whereas, the provincial officials joined the meeting via video link.

The provinces have been directed by the NCOC for adopting strict measures for ensuring the usage of face masks by its citizens.

It emerged that a rise in coronavirus cases was recorded up to 80 per cent in eleven major cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Quetta, Multan, Hyderabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

The NCOC also directed people to use face masks while visiting local markets, shopping malls, restaurants and public transport.

Earlier on October 23, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had expressed concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases and mortality rate.

It had been briefed that the rate of infections is consistently rising during the last five days beside a spike witnessed in mortality due to COVID-19. It was told that an increase up to 40 per cent in positive cases of coronavirus was recorded during the last four days, whereas, the number of patients brought to different hospitals was also hiked.

Moreover, the rate of critical patients and mortality had also witnessed an increase in Punjab province, taking the positive cases’ rate to 0.92 to 1.33 per cent which was previously stood at 1.6 per cent till September 1. In Punjab province, the death rate is currently standing at 6 per cent.

