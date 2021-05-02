NCOC issues guidelines for Youm-e-Ali RA, Aitekaf, Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has issued guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shab-e-Qadr, Jummatul Wida and Eidul Fitr to curb the spread of coronavirus, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions

The NCOC stated in its guidelines that Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions are completely banned, whereas, clerics and zakireen will make the citizens aware of the virus. However, majalis will be allowed to be organised where all participants will undergo thermal screening and mandatory to wear face masks.

One metre distance will be maintained among all indoor and outdoor majalis among all participants besides completely complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Those having symptoms of coronavirus will be barred to participate in the majalis in connection with the Youm-e-Ali (RA). The NCOC also advised organising the majalis online or at outdoor locality besides ensuring to make special arrangements for sanitisers and soaps for washing hands.

It has been advised for people aged above 50 years and children not to attend the majalis, whereas, the religious gatherings of Youm-e-Ali (RA) will be banned to be held in congested localities.

Clerics and zakireen will have to undergo a coronavirus test and only covid-negative clerics and zakireen will be allowed to attend a majlis.

Thermal screening should be made on the gates of imam bargahs and mosques and marking should be made for the sitting arrangements for the people to maintain a distance of at least 3 feet during majalis. The organisers of majalis will be bound to ensure disinfectant spray on the venues daily.

Aitekaf

The centre asked those people having COVID-19 symptoms to observe aitekaf at their homes instead of coming to mosques and imam bargahs. However, those coming to the mosques should take their beds and other necessary items from the home and avoid joint meals of Sehri and Iftari.

Jummatul Wida

The NCOC directed to make separate entry and exit routes at the venues of Jummatul Wida gatherings. Special arrangements must be made for thermal scanning and sanitization of people arriving at the venues for offering Jummatul Wida prayers.

People have also be asked to perform ablution at their homes before arriving at the mosques or other venues for Jummatul Wida gatherings.

Shab-e-Qadr

People aged above 50 and children have been advised to stay at their homes instead of heading towards the mosques, whereas, Shab-e-Qadr gathering should be organised at outdoor spots. It has been directed not to use carpets and mats during the prayers.

