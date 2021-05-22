ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued Saturday safety guidelines for tourists to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to NCOC guidelines, the potential tourists should ensure that they are healthy and physically fit before embarking on the journey.

The NCOC in its guidelines said that mandatory collection of Negative PCR/COVID-19 report along with CNICs by hotels/guesthouses management should be ensured before booking of rooms.

Those guests who are vaccinated should be requested to deposit a copy of the authentic vaccination certificate, according to the guidelines.

It advised hotels not to book rooms for people above 50 years of age without vaccination certificates after 1st June 2021while reservation of rooms would not be done for guests over 40 years of age after 1st July 2021 without vaccination certificates.

The NCOC said that travelers should ensure adequate supplies of masks and sanitizers before they embark on the trip.

Foreign tourists

Foreign tourists to follow policy on Inbound Passengers regarding test and quarantine; vaccination certificate would be required as mentioned above.

Preventive Measures at public space/tourist spot

It is mandatory for all tourists to always wear face masks in public places, carry hand sanitizers and use them frequently.

Drivers ferrying people to tourist spots are required to wear masks and perform frequent hand hygiene.

Prior to entry to a tourist spot, thermal screening of each visitor is to be carried out

Anyone found with an elevated body temperature should be subject to further examination and if needed could be placed in quarantine, according to the SOPs.

Restaurants in tourist areas are advised to comply with guidelines issued by NCOC for dining-in/out as part of general NPIs

Dispersed camping may be allowed with stringent monitoring mechanisms

Tour operators, tour guides, hotels, guest houses & restaurant staff, porters etc. must be vaccinated according to National Vaccination Policy

Direct link of all tourist spots with nearest health facility must be formalized by local administrations

Random sampling/sentinel testing using RAT of tourists by GB at entry points or designated spots and tourist areas.

The NCOC has allowed tourism under stringent COVID-19 protocols from May 24.

