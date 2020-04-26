NCOC meeting reviews implementation of Ramazan guidelines, Covid-19 situation

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday reviewed the implementation of Ramazan guidelines, SME package, health situation and data integration.

The meeting, held in Islamabad, was chaired by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Asad Umar said the provinces may be asked to give feedback on compliance by people on Ramazan guidelines tomorrow.

The forum dilated upon health situation and future course of action vis-a-vis coronavirus

Minister for Interior Ijaz Shah said population in urban areas needs to be continuously educated to follow the guidelines and not operate business as usual during Ramazan. He said population in villages is observing guidelines which is encouraging.

He urged the political leadership particularly at the district and union council level to play role in educating masses for public safety and well-being.

It must be noted that the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan has jumped to 12,723 after the emergence of new infections with 269 deaths reported so far, according to National Command and Operation Center’s statistics.

Of the total confirmed cases, Punjab has reported 5,378 cases, followed by Sindh where the tally of such cases stands at 4,232. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 1,793 cases, Balochistan 722, Islamabad 235, Gilgit Baltistan 308, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 55.

The death toll has risen to 269, including 15 fatalities reported across the country over the past 24 hours.

