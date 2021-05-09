NCOC directs provinces to ensure strict adherence to corona SOPs during lockdown

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday directed the provincial governments to use all resources and ensure strict implementation of Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the lockdown.

A meeting of the NCOC was held with Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan in the chair in Islamabad to discuss the overall COVID-19 situation in the country.

The meeting decided that tourism points all across the country will remain closed from 8th to 16th May. All travel nodes leading to tourist/picnic spots will also remain closed.

All routes to the tourist spots will be closed including northern areas, Seaview and other coastal areas, according to NCOC.

Shopping malls, markets, hotels and restaurants will also be closed including the hotels and restaurants located in the surroundings of picnic places.

However, the restrictions will not be applied to food services, grocery, petrol pumps, bakeries, medical stores and other shops of essential commodities.

Exemptions during 8-16 May 21

Groceries shops, Bakeries and Sweet shops are allowed to remain open on daily basis till 06:00 pm for the duration from 8 to16 May 21.

Tandoors and milk shops will remain open 24 /7 with immediate effect.

Takeaways are allowed 24/7 with immediate effect.

E-Commerce (Home Delivery), Utility Services (Electricity, Natural Gas, Internet, Cellular Network, Telecom) and Media are allowed 24/7 operation with immediate effect.

