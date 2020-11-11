ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday discussed and recommended ban on big public gatherings in the country in view of soaring rate of COVID-19 positive cases in the second wave of the disease, ARY News reported.

A review meeting of the NCOC, chaired by federal minister Asad Umar, discussed spike in novel coronavirus positive cases and recommended ban on large public gatherings in the country as a precautionary measure.

The NCOC session also recommended tightening of precautionary measures in the high risk areas.

The federal and provincial officials briefed the meeting that the rate of positive cases continuously rising in the educational institutions. The novel coronavirus rate has three-fold increased, the NCOC session was informed.

The session decided that the education minister will chair a high level meeting on November 16, which will review and take decisions over the situation of the disease in academic institutions.

The NCOC session also recommended for early winter vacations in schools to halt rapid spread of the pandemic.

The NCOC meeting also recommended immediate closure of shrines, cinema halls and theatres across the country.

“The emergency measures are inevitable in view of the spike in coronavirus cases,” federal minister Asad Umar said.

The disagreements have caused delay in enforcement of the recommendations, the minister further said.

