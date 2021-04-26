NCOC recommends week-long Eid holiday amid surge in Covid cases

ISLAMABAD: In view of the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases during the third wave of the pandemic across the country, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday recommended a week-long holiday for Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the NCOC also proposed a complete ban on inter-city public transport service on the eve of Eid to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting also suggested the closure of tourist spots across the country on Eidul Fitr. However, the final decision will be taken after consultation will all the provinces, the sources added.

The meeting suggested to close all commercial activities, except essential services, for one week across the country. The NCOC meeting directed the education ministry to ensure the implementation of coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) while conducting exams of Cambridge students.

Earlier today, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar had confirmed the deployment of Pakistan Army troops in 16 cities of the country to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

While addressing an important press conference on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan, the DG ISPR had said that the army had been deployed in cities where the rate of coronavirus positivity had exceeded 16 per cent.

