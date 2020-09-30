NCOC recommends smart lockdown in Karachi to curb COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Wednesday expressed its concern over spike in COVID-19 cases in Karachi and recommended smart lockdown in the port city to curb hike in coronavirus infections, ARY News reported.

The NCOC meeting was briefed that out of total 747 positive cases reported in the country in 24 hours, 365 infections were reported in Karachi.

Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan emphasized that smart lockdown, contact tracing and following health protocols is important for containment of the virus.

“The city administration was monitoring the situation and appropriate administrative steps will be taken in consultation with stakeholders after taking into account disease prevalence and spread pattern,” Secretary Health Sindh apprised the NCOC session.

Pakistan on Wednesday reported five deaths by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 312,263. The nationwide tally of fatalities has soared to 6,479.

Sindh remains worst hit province in Pakistan with over 135,000 cases and about 2500 deaths.

The Sindh health department has decided to impose ‘micro smart lockdown’ in Karachi after surge in the coronavirus cases.

The provincial health department has asked deputy commissioners and senior police officials in Karachi to ensure micro smart lockdowns (MSLD) and implementation of SOPs at designated sites.

In a letter, the health department told authorities that it had noticed an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Karachi.

“It is, therefore, requested to deploy police force at designated MSLD sites in consultation with concerned District Health Officers,” the letter read.

Comments

comments