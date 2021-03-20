Vaccination centres will shutdown on Sundays, public holidays: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday announced that the COVID-19 vaccination centres will remain closed on Sundays and public holidays across the country, ARY News reported.

The NCOC in a statement has advised citizens not to visit the vaccine centres for vaccination on Sundays and public holidays. “The decision has been made to provide relief to the vaccine administrators and healthcare workers”.

“Vaccine administrators and healthcare workers have been engaged in the national service for day and night,” according to the statement.

The NCOC also lauded the efforts of the federating units for large-scale corona vaccination arrangements.

It is to be mentioned here that the latest statistics of the NCOC showed, that the COVID-19 has claimed 42 more lives and 3,876 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases across the country is 29,576. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 9.46 per cent during the past one day.

