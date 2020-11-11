NDMA alert for first winter snowfall and rain in Balochistan

QUETTA: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Balochistan has issued alert about the first winter rain and snowfall in the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Rain-thunderstorm (with light Snowfall over hills) is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Abdullah during Friday (night) to Saturday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said in its forecast.

The NDMA has advised deputy commissioners to take precautionary steps during the rain and snowfall spell in the plains of northern Balochistan. The authority has directed the district authorities to keep the staff and heavy machinery standby for any contingency.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel on highways on Friday and Saturday.

Met Office on Tuesday predicted first winter rain and snowfall in upper parts of the country during the weekend. It informed that a westerly weather system is likely to approach western and upper parts of the country from Friday and expected to persist in upper parts till Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan from Friday to Monday.

Rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Waziristan, Kurram and Kashmir from Friday to Sunday. While, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bannu and D.I. Khan from Friday (night) and Saturday.

Light to moderate rain-thunderstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Lahore during Saturday to Monday (morning).

Murree and Galliyat likely to receive first winter snowfall on Saturday/Sunday, according to the forecast.

