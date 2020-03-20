Pakistan to get 1,000 ventilators from China; isolation wards established in hospitals: NDMA 

ISLAMABAD: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said that the institution has established an isolation ward in all major hospitals and 4-6 beds rooms have been declared as isolation ward in other hospitals in view of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal eloborated the arrangements for health safety and medical treatment in hospitals across the country to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have stock of 15,000 masks at this time and a supply of more 50,000 will reach tonight. Alibaba.com will also provide 15,000 masks Pakistan. N95 facemasks are only for those working in hospitals.”

“The availability of ventilators is very difficult on international-level, whereas, other countries have booked productions for one years in China. Due to the efforts of Chinese envoy in Pakistan, we will get 1,000 ventilators. Moreover, 30,000 infrared guns are being imported from China as well.”

The NDMA chairman said nine major hospitals have been prepared across the country besides construction of 1600-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients.

