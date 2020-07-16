NDMA dispatches another consignment of PPEs to Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has dispatched 11th consignment of the PPEs for the doctors and the paramedical staff, who are fighting coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, 64,000 surgical and N95 masks have been dispatched to Balochistan, while 29,395 protective suits and 37,000 gowns have also been sent.

Moreover, 44,000 hand gloves and 6,398 caps along with 458 shoe-covers and 760 plastic shoes were also dispatched by the NDMA in a move to enhance capacity of the frontline workers in a fight against coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal had said that the facilities are being increased at the hospitals to deal with coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to the media men in Quetta on Tuesday, Chairman NDMA, Lt. General Muhammad Azfal had said that Pakistan can overcome the pandemic if the SOPs were implemented in the true spirit.

He ensured strict implementation of the SOPs on the Eidul Azha and added that there is no other way till now to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak.

