NDMA issues flood alert as India releases water in River Sutlej

LAHORE: India on Sunday released at least two lakh cusecs water into the River Sutlej without prior information to Pakistan, reported ARY News.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 150,000 to 200,000 cusecs water from Indian Punjab will enter Ganda Singh Wala – a border village near Kasur – during next 12 to 24 hours.

Soon after the alert issued by NDMA, the administrations of Kasur and other districts located at the bank of River Sutlej have been advised to initiate necessary measures to tackle emergencies.

According to the NDMA, India has also opened three out of five spillways of Ladakh Dam.

India has not informed Pakistan about the release of water in River Sutlej till now. India is bound to inform Pakistan from July 1 as per the agreement.

Earlier on July 29, dozens of villages submerged after India had released floodwater in Nullah Dek.

Read more: Flooding alert issued after India releases water in Nullah Dek

The release of floodwater from the neighboring country had caused high level flood in Nullah Dek and dozens of villages were submerged and standing crops on hundreds of acres drowned.

Overflowing water from the banks of Dek Nullah drowned dozens of villages including Qazi Paharang, Makhanpur, Daulatpur, Sikandarpur, Dharewal, Kotli Khawaja, Kaluwali Syedan, Roopo Wali, Wahga, Kaluwali Khurd, Rasoolpur and Bhikki.

