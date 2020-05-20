NDMA completes distribution of 5th cache of PPE to all provinces

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has completed distribution of fifth cache of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to all the provinces in fight against coronavirus.

According to NDMA Spokesperson, fifth cache of PPEs, comprising 3,969 N-95 masks, 4,410 D-95, 68,040 KN-95 masks, was dispatched to Punjab today.

Besides, 93,833 protective gears, 157,500 medical face masks 86,625 pairs of surgical gloves, 12,600 face shields, 6,300 surgical gowns, 5,986 caps, 23,751 shoe covers, 8,820 protective goggles, and 8,825 sanitizers were also sent to various hospitals of Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that fifth cache of PPEs has already been dispatched to Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that sixth cache of PPEs will be dispatched to all the provinces before Eid.

Read more: NDMA gives details of medical equipment provided to Sindh

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a detailed break down of all the medical equipment it provided to Sindh.

Responding to Sindh government’s claims that the authority did not provide a single ventilator or set up any laboratory for coronavirus patients in the province, the spokesperson of NDMA had said the authority has provided relief to all provinces, and the regions.

He claimed that Sindh had enough ventilators for the Covid-19 patients currently adding that the NDMA had also provided the province 20 additional by-pipe ventilators.

The spokesperson stated that the NDMA has around 500 ventilators in its stock. “These ventilators are a strategic reserve, and will be handed over to provinces as per their needs,” he added.

Comments

comments