Nearly million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Nearly a million people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

According to the data shared by the NCOC, a total of 936,383 people have so far been vaccinated in the country.

“In the past week, 265,831 people received the anti-COVID jabs,” the command centre said adding that elderly people aged above 65-year-old could now avail the walk-in facility.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan on Monday also briefed World Health Organisation (WHO) Pakistan head Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala about ongoing COVID vaccination in the country.

Dr Sultan along with Dr Palitha visited the COVID vaccination centre located at Tarlai, Islamabad to inaugurate a special vaccination counter for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The SAPM inspected the services available at the centre. Briefing the WHO Pakistan head, he said that the government is taking stern steps to contain virus spread and added that provision of COVID vaccine is also being made available for the citizens.

Dr Sultan said that PTI government is buying the COVID-19 vaccine for citizens of Pakistan. On the occasion, he urged the people to strictly adopt covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

