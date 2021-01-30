NED builds low-cost model house within campus, minister commends efforts

KARACHI: Leading engineering university NED held in its Center for Affordable Housing and Sustainable Built Environment (CAHSBE) inaugurated in a session on Saturday a low-cost model home built within its campus which science minister Fawad Chaudhry termed good news, ARY News reported.

CAHSBE is only assisting Prime Minister’s vision in providing affordable housing for the middle and lower-income population of Pakistan, said Federal Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry present as chief guest in the session today.

He said laying out an example with an affordable model home was a commendable attempt by the university following which the people can avail ever-better and economical remedies for housing issues in the country.

It is the first model house built by any university in Pakistan which employed light gauge steel in its construction, said the federal minister.

Separately to have been reported earlier today with reference to the university, as Karachi’s drainage system is being remodeled following raging rains past monsoon laying great destruction to the city due to choking of rain drains and major nullahs, the secretary local bodies convened Saturday a session on starting development and remodeling work on Orangi Town nullah as well after Mehmoodabad and Gujjar nullahs remodeling plans.

The session today was also attended by the city commissioner, and officials from Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Water Board, and KMC, where they discussed the drainage remodeling study prepared by the NED University department.

