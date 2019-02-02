LAHORE: A detailed inspection of Neelum-Jhelum power project has been concluded and the power house has started generation of electricity as per schedule, a spokesman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said on Saturday.

The project was closed for 29 days from January 5 under the construction agreement for inspection, the Wapda spokesman said.

After removing water from the tunnel a detailed inspection conducted, which found the civil works and electrical and mechanical equipment power house meeting the required standards, the spokesman said.

The underground draft tubes, Bonut gates, MIVs, generation units, related equipment were needed minor repair, which has been conducted, the spokesman said.

After filling the dam the gates of the spillways and the dam structure were also tested and found the gates operating satisfactorily.

Presently, the water flow in Neelum river is 60 cubic meter per second, which is generating a unit of the hydro-power project and generating 242 megawatts of electricity, Wapda statement said. The project will generate 969 megawatts when it will run with its full capacity on availablity of required flow of water, the statement said.

The Neelum-Jhelum power project has been completed and it will supply 4.6 billion units of inexpensive electricity to the national power grid in year 2019-20, the spokesman added. The project will generate Rs. 50 billion revenues each year, the statement added.

