Neelum Valley floods: Five Madrasa students of Faisalabad missing

MUZAFFARABAD: Five Madrasa students of Faisalabad are missing owing to flash floods caused by a cloudburst in Neelum Valley of Azad Kashmir.

As per details, the five students were on vacations with a Tableeghi Jamat.

The Pakistan Army is assisting Azad Kashmir’s civil administration in a rescue and relief operation. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), relief camps have been established with food, ration and medical care being provided to the affected people.

A search operation for the drowned persons is underway, it added.

The authorities told that the names of missing students are Haroon, Suleman, Affan, Imran Aziz and Umar Nasir. The students are feared to be dead, authorities added.

At least 24 people died and dozens more went missing after a cloudburst caused flash floods, wreaking havoc in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley.

Many buildings, including two mosques, were completely destroyed. The traffic flow in the area was also severely affected.

