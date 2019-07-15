Neelum Valley floods: Pak Army assisting civil administration in rescue, relief operation

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army is assisting Azad Kashmir’s civil administration in a rescue and relief operation in Neelum Valley where over 150 houses were damaged and dozens of people were swept away by flash floods caused by a cloudburst.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), relief camps have been established with food, ration and medical care being provided to the affected people.

The military’s media wing said 52 stranded individuals were moved to camps/ safer places via a helicopter.

A search operation for the drowned persons is underway, it added.

At least 24 people died and dozens more went missing after a cloudburst caused flash floods, wreaking havoc in Azad Kashmir’s Neelum Valley.

Many buildings, including two mosques, were completely destroyed. The traffic flow in the area was also severly affected.

