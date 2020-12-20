Negligence of local admin claims life of rare Indus River Dolphin in Khairpur  

KHAIRPUR: A rare Dolphin found in Indus River on Sunday died in Khairpur district of the Sindh province, owing to the negligence of the local wildlife authorities, who were unable to move it back to the river from a lake, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the endangered species of Dolphin got trapped in a canal linking the Indus River due to a low flow of water in the river. The blind dolphin remained trapped in the canal for two days.

Locals also gathered at the canal to catch a glimpse of the endangered species of Dolphin and later tried to rescue the fish on their own after the wildlife team was unable to reach the canal in two days.

The Dolphin Conservation Unit of the Sindh Wildlife Department (SWD) was not able to reach the spot to save the mammal despite they were informed about the presence of the dolphin, local people said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indus River dolphin has been marked as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

These mammals have to adapt to life in the muddy river water, and are believed since then to be functionally blind. Without eyes, the rare species of blind dolphins rely on echolocation to communicate, navigate, and hunt prey including catfish, prawns, and carp.

The dolphin species remain in the lower downstream reaches of the Indus River in Pakistan.

