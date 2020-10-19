Court hears Nehr-e-Khayyam illegal land allotment reference

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday heard Nehr-e-Khayyam land allotment reference against Hasnain Mirza MPA and others ARY News reported.

Hasnain Mirza, who is son of Zulfiqar Mirza and federal minister Fahmida Mirza, and another accused Abdul Ghani Majeed were absent in the court hearing today, presided over by accountability judge Azam Khan.

Another respondent in the reference Rauf Akhtar, a former administrator of Karachi Development Authority (KDA), who was released on bail, appeared in the court hearing today.

The prosecutor of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), pleaded to the court for rapid proceedings of the references regarding fake accounts cases.

“The accused filing petitions after petitions in the reference for last one-and-half year, and still charges not framed against them even year 2020 coming to its end,” the NAB prosecutor said.

The NAB lawyer requested the court for rapid hearing and an early decision over the applications of the accused.

The NAB reference alleged that Hasnain Mirza used a bogus account in the matter.

According to NAB officials the case has been linked with the fake accounts and money laundering cases.

Fake bank accounts were used for purchase and sale of billions of rupees plots in the land scam, NAB officials claimed.

The hearing of Nehr-e-Khayyam land allotment reference was transferred to Islamabad court from Karachi.

