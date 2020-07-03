Web Analytics
Several neighbourhoods in Karachi’s District South, West sealed

Karachi smart lockdown

KARACHI: Several neighbourhoods in Karachi’s District South and West have been sealed in line with the government’s smart lockdown policy to stem spread of the novel coronavirus.

The lockdown has been imposed on the district health officers’ recommendations in the areas where Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly, according to the district administration.

The areas of District South that have been completely locked down for a period of 14 days (03-07-2010 to 16-07-2020) include:

  • Civil Lines: All of Clifton Block 4, including all restaurants and businesses, Clifton Block 5 – the area between Khayaban-e-Saadi and Khayaban-e-Iqbal and between Bank Raod and Neher-e-Khayam – and all localities of Bath island
  • Arambagh: Khori Garden Market, Machi Miyani Market in Kharadar
  • Garden: Doli Khatta, Shoe Market, all commercial areas of Jeelani Masjid Road and Hari Masjid Road in Nanakwara
  • Lyari: Madni Road Mosa Lane
  • Saddar: Bazarta Line

District West

  • Gadap: UC-5 Songal (Gulshan-e-Maymar Blocks X, Y and Z)
  • Kemari: UC-3 Kemari (Docks and Majeed Colony )
  • Baldia: UC-5 Saeedabad (Blocks 5G, 5J, A3)
  •  SITE: UC-4 Metroville (Blocks 1,2,3,4 and 5)
  • Orangi: UC-11 Data Nagar (Area A/B), UC-12 Mujahid Colony (Millatabad, Gulfamabad Aligarh Colony)

There is a complete ban on movement and wearing masks has been made mandatory during the lockdown. However, grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to stay open.

