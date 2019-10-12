Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nepal bus crash kills 11, injures over a hundred

Nepal bus crash

KATHMANDU: An overloaded bus plunged down a hill in central Nepal, killing at least 11 and injuring 108 people, an official said Saturday.

The packed bus was ferrying passengers — who had been celebrating the Hindu festival of Dashain — from Sindhupalchowk to neighbouring Kathmandu.

But the crowded vehicle slipped and fell more than 50 metres at a bend.

“Six people were killed instantly and five more passed away on the way to hospital or while being treated,” district official Goma Devi Chemjong told AFP.

Chemjong said 108 people were injured but only 39 were kept for treatment.

“We are investigating what caused the accident,” she said.

Accidents are common on Nepal’s poorly maintained highways, with the number increasing during the festival season when the roads are far busier and public transport overcrowded.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Man wanted for family’s murder arrested after 8-year hunt

International

One dead as Typhoon Hagibis takes aim at Japan

International

United States threatens Turkey with ‘very significant’ sanctions

International

Top aide to U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo resigns: report


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close