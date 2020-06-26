NEPRA directs power distribution companies to immediately minimise load shedding

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of media reports regarding the unscheduled load shedding by the power distribution companies (DISCOs), ARY News reported on Friday.

A press release of the power regulatory authority read, “NEPRA has taken serious notice of various media reports regarding unscheduled load shedding of up to 12 hours by all the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), due to which the public is suffering heavily in this current wave of heat, especially in the areas under lockdown due to COVID-19.”

The authority said that DISCOs under the relevant provisions of their licenses are obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers.

Moreover, all power distribution companies have been directed to take immediate remedial measures to minimise the load shedding and also submit a report to NEPRA at earliest.

