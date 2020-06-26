Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


NEPRA directs power distribution companies to immediately minimise load shedding

NEPRA distribution companies load shedding

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of media reports regarding the unscheduled load shedding by the power distribution companies (DISCOs), ARY News reported on Friday.

A press release of the power regulatory authority read, “NEPRA has taken serious notice of various media reports regarding unscheduled load shedding of up to 12 hours by all the Distribution Companies (DISCOs), due to which the public is suffering heavily in this current wave of heat, especially in the areas under lockdown due to COVID-19.”

The authority said that DISCOs under the relevant provisions of their licenses are obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers.

Moreover, all power distribution companies have been directed to take immediate remedial measures to minimise the load shedding and also submit a report to NEPRA at earliest.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

11 more succumb to COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan

PM reviews progress of AJK’s development projects, anti-coronavirus steps

Business

Record increase in petroleum prices approved by govt

Pakistan

Hammad Azhar slams PMLN, PPP for victim blaming govt over economy


ARY NEWS URDU