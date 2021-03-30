Nepra notifies increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday approved a hike of Rs 0.65 per unit in the price of electricity, ARY News reported.

The latest increase has been made on account of variations in the fuel charges for the month of February 2021. According to the power regulator, the tariff hike will be applicable to all consumers and would be charged from consumers in April billing month.

The increase in power tariff will put a cumulative burden of Rs4.59 billion on consumers. The consumers could not get relief of Rs210 million due to the low supply of LNG in February.

On March. 9 the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had approved a hike of Rs 0.89 per unit in the price of electricity.

Nepra ordinance

President Arif Alvi last week promulgated the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Act (Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

Under the new law, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been given autonomy regarding electricity prices. The government was allowed to impose a 10 per cent surcharge on power consumers.

The government was authorized to impose Rs 1.40 per unit surcharge on electricity. Sources said that the government can now increase the power tariff up to Rs5.5 per unit during the next two years.

After the amendment in NEPRA Act, the power consumers will have to bear Rs700 billion extra burden, the sources added.

