Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nepra okays Rs.1.78 per unit hike in power tariff

NEPRA

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs 1.78 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

The tariff hike was made on account of the fuel price adjustment in July, the Nepra said.

The authority directed the power distribution companies to include the tariff hike of Rs 1.78 per unit in the next month’s electricity bills.

The hike would put an additional burden of Rs 34.60 billion on electricity consumers, the power regulator said in a statement.

The power regulator said that 32.53 % of electricity was generated from hydel while 14.33 % of power was produced from coal in the month of July.

“11.81% was produced from local gas 24.51% from imported LNG. In July 5.50% power was generated from furnace oil,” the press release further adds.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Rangers arrest 3 suspects from Karachi

Health

Plague like situation in Karachi, hundreds of livestock dead due to abhorrent…

Pakistan

Pak-India war may have horrible impacts on entire region: AJK president   

Must Read

Sargodha woman gives birth to sextuplets after seven years of marriage


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close