Nepra okays Rs.1.78 per unit hike in power tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs 1.78 per unit in power tariff on account of fuel price adjustment, ARY News reported.

The tariff hike was made on account of the fuel price adjustment in July, the Nepra said.

The authority directed the power distribution companies to include the tariff hike of Rs 1.78 per unit in the next month’s electricity bills.

The hike would put an additional burden of Rs 34.60 billion on electricity consumers, the power regulator said in a statement.

The power regulator said that 32.53 % of electricity was generated from hydel while 14.33 % of power was produced from coal in the month of July.

“11.81% was produced from local gas 24.51% from imported LNG. In July 5.50% power was generated from furnace oil,” the press release further adds.

