NEPRA increases power tariff by Rs0.48 per unit

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) raised power tariff by Rs 0.48 per unit, putting an overall burden of Rs5 billion on the consumers, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to NEPRA, the increase in tariff by Rs 0.48 per unit was made on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of August 2020.

The increase of Rs0.48 per unit will be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all distribution companies, said the power regulator. However, it will not be applicable to the consumers of K-Electric.

“The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of August 2020 by the XWDISCOs. XWDISCOs shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of August 2020 in the billing month of November 2020,” read a notification issued by NEPRA.

Earlier on October 8, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) had notified an increase of Rs0.83 per unit in power tariff on account of variations in fuel charges for the month of July 2020.

The increase of Rs0.83 per unit would be applicable to all consumer categories except lifeline consumers of all distribution companies, according to the power regulator.

“The said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumer in the month of July 2020 by the XWDISCOs (Ex-Wapda Distribution Companies),” the notification issued by the NEPRA had read.

