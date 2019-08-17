NEPRA to inquire into electrocution deaths, power outages in Karachi

ISLAMABAD:The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has launched a formal investigation against Karachi’s power utility, K-Electric over fatal incidents and widespread outages during the recent rainfall.

Recent monsoon rains caused havoc due to flooding and water accumulation in the city.

Several fatal incidents occurred due to electrocution, while prolonged power outages were reported in several parts of the city.

The regulatory authority will inquire into possible violations of NEPRA laws, codes, standards and other applicable documents by the power utility, a press release said.

Taking cognizance of these incidents NEPRA has ordered a formal investigation under section 27A of the Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power Act, 1997 against the power company.

The inquiry will also determine whether any violation or non-compliance of law has been committed by the power utility, which caused loss of life and suspension of power supply to consumers.

The regulator has appointed its senior officers to conduct inquiry into the matter and conclude it within 15 days, the statement added.

